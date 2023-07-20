The James Webb Space Telescope's one-year anniversary of science and images

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) lifted off on Christmas Day 2021. It spent the next six months testing its instrumentation packages and getting into position 1 million miles from earth — four times further away than our moon. Today marks one year since the release of the first set of breathtaking images from NASA’s largest and most powerful space telescope. Images that are already revolutionizing astronomy. NASA expert Tom Harkins joins to celebrate these incredible discoveries and talk about what's next.

