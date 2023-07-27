© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

400-year journey of where electricity really comes from

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM MDT
Anngrace Menieur

Discover the fascinating history of the dreamers and schemers who harnessed electricity and changed the world with physicist Kathy Joseph.

What do we really know or understand about the history of this vital resource? Thanks to author, physicist and educator Kathy Joseph, we discover the fascinating and bizarre stories behind the discovery of electricity in her new book, "The Lightning Tamers: True Stories of the Dreamers and Schemers Who Harnessed Electricity and Transformed Our World." It takes us on a wild 400-year journey of unlikely, yet true stories of the characters who paved the way for modern electricity.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
