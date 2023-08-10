© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The most recent, astonishing cyber threats and how to protect yourself

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware PeekJohn Wells
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM MDT

Are you worried about cyber security? If not, you should be. We speak with Earl Foote, founder of Nexus IT, who explores the world of current cyber threats and some of the latest technology trends.

When it comes to cyber security, which personality type are you?

A: You’re worried about cyber security but think, “Why would anyone want to target me?” and don’t do anything about it.

B: You know you should protect your computer or business from cyber threats so you subscribe to a random malware protection software that pops up on your screen.

C: You research and try to learn everything about cyber threats and realize you should probably hire a professional.

Earl Foote, owner and founder of Nexus IT joins the show to guide us through all these personality types and what to do to safeguard yourself and your business from cyber threats.

