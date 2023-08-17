© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

How to protect yourself and your home as temperatures rise

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM MDT

As we know from the recent tragic wildfire in Hawaii, wildfires are getting more destructive than ever before. Flames in forests are scorching about twice as many trees as they did two decades ago, and nearly 100,000 homes, barns, and other structures have been incinerated. “Fire seasons” are now fire years. Tens of millions of people live in areas vulnerable to fire, and more keep moving in.

Joining us now is Justin Angle, a Montana-based journalist and professor at the University of Montana College of Business. He is one of the hosts of a podcast called Fireline and has co-written a new book called "This Is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat."

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
