Cool Science Radio

Remembering our first pocket calculator can be an entertaining history of how we count

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM MDT

Starting with hands, abacus, and slide rule, humans have always reached for tools to simplify math. Pocket-sized calculators ushered in modern mathematics, helped build the atomic bomb, took us to the bottom of the ocean, and accompanied us to the moon. The pocket calculator changed our world, until it was supplanted by more modern devices that, in a cruel twist of irony, it helped to create.

In "Empire of the Sum: The Rise and Reign of the Pocket Calculator," Keith Houston transports readers from the nascent economies of the ancient world to World War II, where a Jewish engineer calculated for his life at Buchenwald, and into the technological arms race that led to the first affordable electronic pocket calculators. At every turn, Houston is a scholarly, affable guide to this global history of invention.

