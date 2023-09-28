© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Dinosaur National Monument

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT
National Park Service

When you think of a dinosaur exhibit, what typically comes to mind are large replicas of the bones of a Tyrannosaurus rex or stegosaurus, reconstructed as they would have moved through the world in a time long, long past. But at the Dinosaur National Monument Quarry, you are immersed into a graveyard of sorts, where over 1500 fossilized dinosaur bones lay as they were buried in the mud millions of years ago. ReBecca Hunt-Foster, Dinosaur National Monument’s Park Paleontologist, tells us more about the geology, paleontology, and even archeology of this very unique, and nearby exhibit.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
