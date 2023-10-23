© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The most exciting therapy you've never heard of

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT

Science Journalist Tom Ireland discusses "The Good Virus: The Amazing Story and Forgotten Promise of the Phage."

Phages are the most abundant, diverse biological entity on Earth, but most people have never heard of them. These nanoscopic life forms are tiny viruses that hold the surprising power to heal, targeting and killing bacteria incredibly efficiently while leaving human cells unharmed. A typical liter of seawater contains more phages than there are humans on Earth. Phages are estimated to be responsible for roughly 10 percent of carbon turnover on Earth and as much as one-eighth of all the oxygen we breathe. Science journalist Tom Ireland explores the amazing story and forgotten promise of the phage in his new book, "The Good Virus."

Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
