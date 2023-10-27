U of U Pivot Center supports technology transfers, development

The University of Utah is known for its developments in computer science, genetics, bioengineering and so much more. But getting these discoveries and technologies out into the real world with commercial applications can be a challenge. Dr. Erin Rothwell, U of U Vice President for Research, explains how the Pivot Center helps with that. It's an organization that serves as a catalyst for economic development and technology commercialization through connecting the University of Utah’s faculty and inventors with investors and entrepreneurs in Utah.