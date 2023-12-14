Evans & Sutherland: the world's first computer graphics company

Since 1968, way before most people had even heard of a computer, much less computer graphics or simulations, Salt Lake-based Evans & Sutherland has been a leader in computer graphics technology. In fact, Evans & Sutherland was the world’s first computer graphics company and over the past 55 years, they have continued their development of cutting-edge and groundbreaking computer graphics technologies.

Kirk Johnson, Chief Operations Officer at Cosm, Evans & Sutherland parent company, shares their fascinating history and what Evans & Sutherland is developing.