The ground-breaking history of the U of U School of Computing

What do Evans & Sutherland, Pixar, Netscape, Adobe, and WordPerfect have in common? They were all founded by faculty or alumni of the University of Utah School of Computing (previously known and the Computer Science Department). The School of Computing at the U has a long and fascinating history as one of the most prolific programs in the country.

Mary Hall, a Professor and the Director of the Kahlert School of Computing at University of Utah, talks about the School of Computing and its groundbreaking developments, research, and history.

https://www.cs.utah.edu

