Cool Science Radio

Cats may know us better than we know them

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST

Okay, so maybe cats have a bad rep for being aloof, cool, and uncommunicative—but that’s just because we aren’t paying close enough attention to see what they’re trying to say. Renowned cat behavior scientist Dr. Sarah Brown has been in the forefront of research of cat communication, studying how cats interact not only with each other, but with us—and now, she shows people the way to better understand their feline friends in her new book, "The Hidden Language of Cats: How They Have Us At Meow."

