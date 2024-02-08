How machine learning (or AI) can help business operations

When you think of AI in its current context, many of us envision fantastical images, either copied or created on their own. Or we think of ChatGPT and the papers being written and answers given, that aren’t always correct. But when you look to the origins of AI, aka machine learning, you see that the true purpose of machine learning is to issue actionable predictions. And for the business world, these predictions can drive operational decisions that can impact business operations, in real time, in the real world. Eric Siegel, author of “The AI Playbook, Mastering the Rare Art of Machine Learning Deployment,” talks about machine learning, and how businesses can harness its power.