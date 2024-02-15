New technology interprets markers from our breath and skin to detect disease and measure health

As far back as 800 BC, physicians used odors as a diagnostic indicator to assess a patient's health. As it turns out, they were on to something. We now know the human body is constantly releasing odor biomarkers from our breath and skin which act as a continuous stream of health signals. This approach to identifying, capturing, and interpreting odors is referred to as “digital odor perception.” Karim Aly, CEO of NOZE, a Canadian AI startup that has developed the world’s leading odor perception technology shares how they use the technology.

