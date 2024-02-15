© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

New technology interprets markers from our breath and skin to detect disease and measure health

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:42 PM MST

As far back as 800 BC, physicians used odors as a diagnostic indicator to assess a patient's health. As it turns out, they were on to something. We now know the human body is constantly releasing odor biomarkers from our breath and skin which act as a continuous stream of health signals. This approach to identifying, capturing, and interpreting odors is referred to as “digital odor perception.” Karim Aly, CEO of NOZE, a Canadian AI startup that has developed the world’s leading odor perception technology shares how they use the technology.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
