Cool Science Radio

Evidence-based explanations of paranormal beliefs

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:12 PM MDT
Image courtesy of MIT Press

Do you believe in ghosts, or maybe alien abduction? What about near-death or out-of-body experiences? What if we told you that much of this weird stuff could be explained and even debunked? Christopher French, Professor emeritus and Head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit in the Psychology Department at Goldsmiths, University of London, is the author of the new book "The Science of Weird S***: Why Our Minds Conjure the Paranormal," which sheds light on where these beliefs come from and how we can explain these bizarre experiences.

