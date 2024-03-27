© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Eclipse enthusiast and science journalist looks at the history of eclipse chasers

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:33 AM MDT
An annular solar eclipse creates a "ring of fire" around the Moon, similar to that seen in this image taken by JAXA/NASA Hinode spacecraft.
NASA
An annular solar eclipse creates a "ring of fire" around the Moon, similar to that seen in this image taken by JAXA/NASA Hinode spacecraft.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass through the United States, in a southwest-to-northeast trajectory from about San Antonio, Texas to Burlington, Vermont, and hitting places in the midwest like Indianapolis along the way. David Baron is an umbraphile (an eclipse chaser.) He is also an award-winning journalist, former science correspondent for NPR, and author of a book on the earliest umbraphiles called "American Eclipse: A Nation’s Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
