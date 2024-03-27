Eclipse enthusiast and science journalist looks at the history of eclipse chasers

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass through the United States, in a southwest-to-northeast trajectory from about San Antonio, Texas to Burlington, Vermont, and hitting places in the midwest like Indianapolis along the way. David Baron is an umbraphile (an eclipse chaser.) He is also an award-winning journalist, former science correspondent for NPR, and author of a book on the earliest umbraphiles called "American Eclipse: A Nation’s Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World."