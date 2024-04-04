© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The importance of preserving the 'golden age' of sci-fi

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:43 PM MDT

When we think of science fiction, especially “classic” sci-fi writing, most of us think of works from what has been called the “golden age” circa 1935 to the early 1960s. But one must go back in time to find the true origins of benevolent and berserk robots, the dystopian society, the eco-catastrophe and the unfathomable extraterrestrial. Back to the early 1900s, back to an era overshadowed by more recent science fiction. Until now.

These stories, many over a century old, have found a new life through the "Radium Age" series from MIT Press. Series editor Joshua Glenn shares more about these writings and their implications for today’s world.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
