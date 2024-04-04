© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The science is in: being kind is actually good for you

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:39 PM MDT

The science is in: being good is actually (biologically) good for you. The science of mindfulness and the findings of biology come together to show how kindness and optimism improve overall well-being in profound, organic and demonstrable ways. Immaculata De Vivo, a preeminent researcher in molecular epidemiology at Harvard University, and Daniel Lumera, an expert in meditation and mindfulness, outline a revolutionary approach to health, longevity, and quality of life—and explain the scientific evidence that supports their work in their new book, "The Biology of Kindness." 

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
