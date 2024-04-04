The science is in: being kind is actually good for you

The science is in: being good is actually (biologically) good for you. The science of mindfulness and the findings of biology come together to show how kindness and optimism improve overall well-being in profound, organic and demonstrable ways. Immaculata De Vivo, a preeminent researcher in molecular epidemiology at Harvard University, and Daniel Lumera, an expert in meditation and mindfulness, outline a revolutionary approach to health, longevity, and quality of life—and explain the scientific evidence that supports their work in their new book, "The Biology of Kindness."