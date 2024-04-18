D-Day scientists who changed special operations forever by discovering how to breathe underwater.

World War II history meets mind-boggling underwater science meets unsung female genius in Cool Science Radio's guest Rachel Lance and her impressive new book, "Chamber Divers: The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever." This previously classified saga of the scientists who pioneered submarine and underwater research during WWII gave the Allies the technology they needed to win the war eventually. It’s a gripping narrative filled with wild behind-the-scenes stories of lab experiments gone wrong (and right) and a stirring play-by-play of the disasters leading up to D-Day and the eventual victory.

Rachel Lance is a biomedical engineer and assistant consulting professor in Duke’s Department of Anesthesiology, a trauma blast expert, and an author.