Cool Science Radio

How to alter the brain's neuroplasticity and change how we think

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:57 AM MDT

Jeff Karp, PhD, is a celebrated Professor at Harvard Medical School and MIT, a member of the National Academy of Inventors and a Distinguished Chair at Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he has co-founded twelve companies, amassed over 100 patents and received 50 awards. Jeff Karp joins Cool Science Radio to share how to tap into our brain’s neuroplasticity and open ourselves to a transformative process that embodies the adaptability and interconnectedness of the natural world. In short: turning off autopilot and staying alert, present and fully engaged. It's all in his recently released book called "LIT: Life Ignition Tools Use Nature's Playbook to Energize Your Brain, Spark Ideas, and Ignite Action."

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer