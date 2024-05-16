© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

How an 18th century theorem on predictability explains AI

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:02 AM MDT

What if there was one overarching theory that could help explain much of our modern-day daily lives, and help us predict outcomes in fields as diverse as the law, politics, crime, AI, medicine, and war? It's no small task, but an 18th-century Presbyterian minister and amateur mathematician uncovered a theorem that would affect fields as diverse as medicine, law and artificial intelligence. Guest Tom Chivers, an author and award-winning science writer, presents the history around how this single theorem explains our 21st-century world in his new book called "Everything is Predictable: How Bayesian Statistics Explain Our World."

Cool Science Radio
