How an 18th century theorem on predictability explains AI

What if there was one overarching theory that could help explain much of our modern-day daily lives, and help us predict outcomes in fields as diverse as the law, politics, crime, AI, medicine, and war? It's no small task, but an 18th-century Presbyterian minister and amateur mathematician uncovered a theorem that would affect fields as diverse as medicine, law and artificial intelligence. Guest Tom Chivers, an author and award-winning science writer, presents the history around how this single theorem explains our 21st-century world in his new book called "Everything is Predictable: How Bayesian Statistics Explain Our World."