Why science cannot ignore the human experience

Since the dawn of enlightenment, humanity has looked to science to tell us who we are, where we come from and where we're going, but we've gotten stuck thinking we can know the universe from outside our position in it. However, science rests on how we experience the world. When science forgets, or ignores the necessity of that experience, blind spots occur. What if scientific knowledge became a narrative based on our lived experiences and the actual world around us? This is what guests Adam Frank, a professor of physics and astronomy, and Marcelo Gleiser, a Professor of Natural Philosophy, ask in their new book “The Blind Spot: Why Science Cannot Ignore Human Experience.”

