Cool Science Radio

The Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:28 AM MDT
In order to be better prepared for our changing climate, a multi-disciplinary approach must be taken. This includes not just the science behind climate change, but also policies, education and the development of solutions.

The Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy is taking on this approach through its ability to leverage the resources and people at the University of Utah. The Wilkes Center brings together scientists, policy makers, educators and others to formulate practical, integrative and solution-oriented research that can lead to climate innovation and change. Associate Director John Lin talks more about the center and its Climate Solutions Launch Prize.

