Physics anyone? Sean Carroll makes it easier to understand

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:30 PM MDT

Physics anyone? That simple word makes a lot of people recoil. But acclaimed physicist Sean Carroll has a goal to make the most complicated ideas in physics accessible for anyone who wants to learn. Carroll is the host of the popular Mindscape podcast, bestselling author of "The Big Picture," "Something Deeply Hidden" and a series called "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe." His second installment in the series is "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Quanta and Fields."

