The intersection of healthcare and technology
Big data and workforce intelligence are transforming the healthcare industry and doing so just in time for an unprecedented shortage of healthcare workforce. Some predictions anticipate a physician shortage of upwards of 140,000 by 2036 and many state are already experiencing a nursing shortage. Technology can streamline the healthcare industry to make a clinician’s job far more efficient. Charlie Lougheed, the CEO of a workforce intelligence company called Axuall explains how healthcare is changing.