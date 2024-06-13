© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

The intersection of healthcare and technology

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:33 PM MDT

Big data and workforce intelligence are transforming the healthcare industry and doing so just in time for an unprecedented shortage of healthcare workforce. Some predictions anticipate a physician shortage of upwards of 140,000 by 2036 and many state are already experiencing a nursing shortage. Technology can streamline the healthcare industry to make a clinician’s job far more efficient. Charlie Lougheed, the CEO of a workforce intelligence company called Axuall explains how healthcare is changing.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly