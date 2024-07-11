© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The science of Park City's drinking water

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:04 AM MDT
Antimony, arsenic, cadmium, iron, lead, magnesium, thallium, and zinc all sound like essential metals found in electric vehicle batteries. However, these heavy metals are found in the water in old mining tunnels around Park City. This water is what eventually makes it to our taps as drinking water. And thanks to the new 3 Kings Water Treatment plant, these and other contaminants are being pulled out before the water hits our taps. Park City Water Quality and Treatment Manager Michelle De Haan and Water Quality Scientist Iwona Goodley talk about the new 3 Kings water treatment plant and the science behind providing us with clean water.

