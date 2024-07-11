© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

University students immerse themselves in Utah's diverse geology

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:15 AM MDT
Students sampling Cretaceous Kelvin Formation above Chalk Creek, east of Coalville, UT
Images courtesy of Wasatch-Uinta Field Camp
Students sampling Cretaceous Kelvin Formation above Chalk Creek, east of Coalville, UT
Class photo on top of Coalville Anticline, east of Coalville UT
Images courtesy of Wasatch-Uinta Field Camp
Class photo on top of Coalville Anticline, east of Coalville UT

They’re back! Geology students from the University of Illinois are back in Utah experiencing, in real life, geology some have only seen in textbooks. The group of 36 students is exploring the west from the Wasatch Mountains, to Moab, to Wyoming in order to fully immerse themselves in the geology of this diverse region. University of Illinois Earth Sciences & Environmental Change Professor Michael Stewart and Chloe Marks, graduate student and previous field camp attendee, highlight this summer’s Geology Field Camp.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek