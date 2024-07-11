University students immerse themselves in Utah's diverse geology

Images courtesy of Wasatch-Uinta Field Camp Class photo on top of Coalville Anticline, east of Coalville UT

They’re back! Geology students from the University of Illinois are back in Utah experiencing, in real life, geology some have only seen in textbooks. The group of 36 students is exploring the west from the Wasatch Mountains, to Moab, to Wyoming in order to fully immerse themselves in the geology of this diverse region. University of Illinois Earth Sciences & Environmental Change Professor Michael Stewart and Chloe Marks, graduate student and previous field camp attendee, highlight this summer’s Geology Field Camp.