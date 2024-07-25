Does interstellar messaging even work?

Image courtesy of Daniel Oberhaus

Long before Voyager 1 set out across the solar system carrying the golden record, humans have been attempting to communicate with extraterrestrials by sending messages into space. Even today, we are still attempting interstellar communication. But are extraterrestrial beings receiving these messages? If so, could they even understand? Daniel Oberhaus, in his book “Extraterrestrial Languages,” leads readers on a quest for extraterrestrial communication and considers how philosophy, linguistics, mathematics, science and art have informed the design, or maybe limited the effectiveness of our interstellar messaging.

Daniel Oberhaus is a science writer based in Brooklyn, New York. He is the founder of the deep tech communications agency HAUSand was previously a staff writer at "WIRED."