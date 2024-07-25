© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Does interstellar messaging even work?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:53 PM MDT
Long before Voyager 1 set out across the solar system carrying the golden record, humans have been attempting to communicate with extraterrestrials by sending messages into space. Even today, we are still attempting interstellar communication. But are extraterrestrial beings receiving these messages? If so, could they even understand? Daniel Oberhaus, in his book “Extraterrestrial Languages,” leads readers on a quest for extraterrestrial communication and considers how philosophy, linguistics, mathematics, science and art have informed the design, or maybe limited the effectiveness of our interstellar messaging.

Daniel Oberhaus is a science writer based in Brooklyn, New York. He is the founder of the deep tech communications agency HAUSand was previously a staff writer at "WIRED." 

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
