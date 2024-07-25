Myths and truths of the creative brain

Image courtesy of Anna Abraham

What does it take to be a creative person, to fully engage in creative abilities? Does one need access to the right hemisphere of the brain to create beautiful art? Is a hint of madness required to create great music? How much of the brain’s structure and functioning forms the basis of creative work? Anna Abraham explores the correlations, and myths, of creativity with cognitive psychology and neuroscience in her new book, “The Creative Brain: Myths and Truths.” Anna is the Director of the Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development at the University of Georgia. She is also the author of "The Neuroscience of Creativity" and the editor of the multidisciplinary volume "The Cambridge Handbook of the Imagination."

