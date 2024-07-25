© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Myths and truths of the creative brain

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT
Image courtesy of Anna Abraham
Image courtesy of Anna Abraham

What does it take to be a creative person, to fully engage in creative abilities? Does one need access to the right hemisphere of the brain to create beautiful art? Is a hint of madness required to create great music? How much of the brain’s structure and functioning forms the basis of creative work? Anna Abraham explores the correlations, and myths, of creativity with cognitive psychology and neuroscience in her new book, “The Creative Brain: Myths and Truths.” Anna is the Director of the Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development at the University of Georgia. She is also the author of "The Neuroscience of Creativity" and the editor of the multidisciplinary volume "The Cambridge Handbook of the Imagination."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
