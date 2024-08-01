Navigating our superpowered future with 'Mastering AI' author Jeremy Kahn

Jeremy Kahn is an award-winning journalist for Fortune magazine, where he covers artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

He discusses the perils and promises of AI, which he details in his new book, "Mastering AI: A Survival Guide to Our Superpowered Future."

Kahn draws on his expertise and extensive contacts among the companies and scientists at the forefront of artificial intelligence to offer dramatic predictions of AI’s impact over the next decade.

AI's impact could reshape our economy and the way we work, learn and create. It can also unknit our social fabric, jeopardize our democracy and fundamentally alter the way we think.