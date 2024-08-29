© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

What is the reality of other life in the universe?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:42 PM MDT
Image courtesy of Adam Frank

Aliens have been depicted in a variety of ways: from little grey creatures with big eyes sucking you into their spaceship, to terrifying monsters with acid for blood who prey upon unsuspecting space travelers.

But what is the reality of other life in the universe? Where are these aliens and why haven’t we found them yet? And have they really found us?

Adam Frank, author of “The Little Book of Aliens” and professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester, talks about the reality of alien life and the challenges of finding it.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
