What you can discover when you pay close attention

When we think of astronomical discoveries, we picture an astronomer peering through a telescope at the night sky, finding distant galaxies or detecting the subtle motions of stars.

However, astronomers and their telescopes weren’t the only way that our understanding of our universe expanded.

Anna Von Mertens shares the story of how 1900s astronomer Henrietta Leavitt laid the foundation for modern cosmology with her use of glass plate photographs of the stars. Von Mertens explores Leavitt's scientific observation and artistic creation in her new book, "Attention Is Discovery: The Life and Legacy of Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt."

