© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

What you can discover when you pay close attention

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:03 PM MDT
Henrietta Leavitt
Courtesy of MIT Press
Henrietta Leavitt
Courtesy of MIT Press

When we think of astronomical discoveries, we picture an astronomer peering through a telescope at the night sky, finding distant galaxies or detecting the subtle motions of stars.

However, astronomers and their telescopes weren’t the only way that our understanding of our universe expanded.

Anna Von Mertens shares the story of how 1900s astronomer Henrietta Leavitt laid the foundation for modern cosmology with her use of glass plate photographs of the stars. Von Mertens explores Leavitt's scientific observation and artistic creation in her new book, "Attention Is Discovery: The Life and Legacy of Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt." 

X: @mitpress
Instagram: @annavonmertens

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek