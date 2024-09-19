© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Scuba diving philosopher teaches the philosophy of science down under

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:55 PM MDT

"Living on Earth" follows the course of life on Earth from animate matter’s first appearance all the way to its future extinction. Peter Godfrey-Smith ends by examining the choices that humans, with our unprecedented capacity to shape and alter the planet, now face.

Since he unlocked the mysteries of octopus intelligence in "Other Minds," Godfrey-Smith has emerged as a leading thinker on the riddle of consciousness, human and otherwise.

He is a signer of the April 2024 New York Declaration on Consciousness, which posits that many organisms, including insects, may have sentient awareness.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
