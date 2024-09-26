© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

How the dismissal of facts and science is affecting the real issues of climate change

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 26, 2024 at 1:04 PM MDT
Mark Seliger Studio
W.W. Norton & Company

For many of us, science is fact. It is information that has been studied, researched, verified and should be irrefutable.

However, for many Americans, alternative facts have emerged, demonizing the truth of science, expertise and basic honesty. This dismissal of the truth isn’t just a recent thing. Scientists and inventors like Tesla and Edison faced the same lies about their work as researchers and scientists do today.

Author David Lipsky argues that the dismissal of scientific facts is affecting the real issues of climate change in his book “The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial.”

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
