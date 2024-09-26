How the dismissal of facts and science is affecting the real issues of climate change

W.W. Norton & Company

For many of us, science is fact. It is information that has been studied, researched, verified and should be irrefutable.

However, for many Americans, alternative facts have emerged, demonizing the truth of science, expertise and basic honesty. This dismissal of the truth isn’t just a recent thing. Scientists and inventors like Tesla and Edison faced the same lies about their work as researchers and scientists do today.

Author David Lipsky argues that the dismissal of scientific facts is affecting the real issues of climate change in his book “The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial.”

Facebook: @david.lipsky.98