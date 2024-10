Follow geothermal scientist Andrés Ruzo for a journey to far-off lava fields, hidden boiling rivers, and through fiery portals to the Earth’s core.

Ruzo can talk about these things in a way that will make you want to go back to school to become a geothermal scientist. He previews his talk on Friday, Oct. 4 presented by Park City Performing Arts at the Eccles Theatre in Park City.