Cool Science Radio

Is it possible to restore our sanity online?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:55 PM MDT
Jonathan Young/Jonathan Young
/
https://www.jonathanyoung.com

Most of us know that social media platforms and the internet are crawling with bots and trolls. Yet, even the most social media-savvy users fall victim to the bait, engaging with misinformation, commenting on inflammatory posts and more.

How can we identify and even get rid of these pests, and what does this all mean for our online privacy, if there really is such a thing?

Privacy expert, social networking visionary and tech entrepreneur Mark Weinstein reveals how to get back to the original intention of the web, to do good and share, in his new book, “Restoring our Sanity Online, A Revolutionary Social Framework.”

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
