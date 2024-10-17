More than half of us live with at least one creature that is not human. Though they may have scales, fur, fins or feathers, we consider them family members. Sometimes they even seem like humans!

Even so, our pets see the world in a way that is totally different than the way we see the world. They have superpowers that come from their ancestors’ wilderness survival skills. Ever wonder why your dog gobbles grass or your cat blinks at you lovingly? How about why your gerbil won’t. stop. digging. or your parrot hurls her food all over the place?

Eleanor Spicer Rice explains our pets' quirks in her new book, "Your Pets’ Secret Lives: The Truth Behind Your Pet’s Wildest Behaviors."

