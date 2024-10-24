© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Can AI become conscious?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:26 PM MDT
A headshot of Terry Sejnowski
MIT Press
Terry Sejnowski

Neuroscientists and psychologists have studied human consciousness for decades. Yet, it remains the least understood aspect of human existence.

As artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT rapidly improve, how can we hope to understand if and when AI's become conscious if we don't understand our own consciousness?

It is this and other mysteries that Terrence J. Sejnowski, PhD—recipient of the 2024 Brain Prize, pioneer at the intersection of AI and neuroscience, Francis Crick Chair at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Distinguished Professor at the University of California at San Diego—explores in his new book, "CHATGPT AND THE FUTURE OF AI: The Deep Language Revolution."

