When we think of archeologists out in the field, we think of excavations of ancient sites in the jungle, or carefully sifting through the sand in a desert. But what can be found in the ice on our planet?

Ice patches can hold these artifacts as well, but they have been typically overlooked by archeologists, until recently. As ice patches melt, archeologists are understanding the importance of what they contain, beyond just a record of the climate. And as these frozen records disappear, so to can the other artifacts they hold.

Science journalist Lisa Baril talks about ice-patch archeology and what we can learn from the retreating ice in her new book, "The Age of Melt, What Glaciers, Ice Mummies, and Ancient Artifacts Teach Us About Climate, Culture, and a Future Without Ice."