Cool Science Radio

Is our planet the exception when it comes to life?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 7, 2024 at 11:05 AM MST
"Is Earth Exceptional?" book cover
Basic Books
Photo of Mario Livio
Johnny Boston
Photo of Jack Szostak
Jack Szostak

How likely is it for life to emerge on another planet? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer until we know how life began on our planet.

There have been incredible scientific breakthroughs over the centuries like the theory of evolution and the deciphering of the structure of DNA, and biologists, chemists, and astrophysicists have learned much about the characteristics of life.

However, questions regarding the origins of life, and whether extraterrestrial life exists remain.

Astrophysicist Dr. Mario Livio and Nobel prize-winner and professor of chemistry Dr. Jack Szostak address these questions in their new book, "Is Earth Exceptional? The Quest for Cosmic Life."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
