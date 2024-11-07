Is our planet the exception when it comes to life?

Johnny Boston

Jack Szostak

How likely is it for life to emerge on another planet? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer until we know how life began on our planet.

There have been incredible scientific breakthroughs over the centuries like the theory of evolution and the deciphering of the structure of DNA, and biologists, chemists, and astrophysicists have learned much about the characteristics of life.

However, questions regarding the origins of life, and whether extraterrestrial life exists remain.

Astrophysicist Dr. Mario Livio and Nobel prize-winner and professor of chemistry Dr. Jack Szostak address these questions in their new book, "Is Earth Exceptional? The Quest for Cosmic Life."