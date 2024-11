You’ve probably heard someone say “50 is the new 40” as a way to suggest age is just a number and we’re only as old as we feel.

Either way, it’s true that candles on a birthday cake are not always reflective of biological age. And for those who aim to Benjamin Button their way through life, a new app from Rejuve.AI is claiming that aging in reverse may become a reality.

Jasmine Smith, CEO of Rejuve.AI, discusses their new longevity app.