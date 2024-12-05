© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The search for critical metals that electrify our lives

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:05 PM MST
Vince Beiser's "Power Metal" book cover

Everywhere we look are products that require the mining of critical metals: our cell phones, computers, the growing number of electric vehicles on our roads and other technologies.

Journalist Vince Beiser explores the Achilles’ heel of “green power” and how the growing amount of digital technology demands skyrocketing amounts of these critical metals.

In his new book, "Power Metal: The Race for the Resources that Will Shape the Future," Beiser describes how businesses and governments are scrambling for new places and new ways to get those metals, at enormous cost to people and the planet.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
