The search for critical metals that electrify our lives

Everywhere we look are products that require the mining of critical metals: our cell phones, computers, the growing number of electric vehicles on our roads and other technologies.

Journalist Vince Beiser explores the Achilles’ heel of “green power” and how the growing amount of digital technology demands skyrocketing amounts of these critical metals.

In his new book, "Power Metal: The Race for the Resources that Will Shape the Future," Beiser describes how businesses and governments are scrambling for new places and new ways to get those metals, at enormous cost to people and the planet.