NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest approach to the sun yet

It has been a viral year for the sun! From the April total solar eclipse across America to the northern lights shimmering as far south as Florida, the sun has spread light in all of our lives this year.

Now the sun is back in the news as a NASA spacecraft prepares to make a historic close approach to our blazing hot star on Dec. 24, 2024. Research astrophysicist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Dr Grant Mitchell explains the science behind the Parker Solar Probe's historic deep dive into the corona of the sun.