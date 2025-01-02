Courtesy of MIT Press

Today’s technology has overtaken religion as the chief influence on twenty-first century life and community. So how can we be critical thinkers with respect to this new faith and even reassert our common humanity beyond the seductive sheen of “tech”?

Is tech agnosticism, not worshipping it, possible as a way of life?

Without suggesting we return to a mythical pre-tech past, Greg Epstein, Humanist Chaplain at Harvard and MIT, shows why we must maintain a freethinking critical perspective toward innovation, until it proves itself worthy of our faith in his new book, "Tech Agnostic: How Technology Became the World's Most Powerful Religion, and Why It Desperately Needs a Reformation."