© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How technology became the world's most powerful religion

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:20 PM MST
Photo of Greg Epstein
MIT Press
Book cover of "Tech Agnostic"
Courtesy of MIT Press

Today’s technology has overtaken religion as the chief influence on twenty-first century life and community. So how can we be critical thinkers with respect to this new faith and even reassert our common humanity beyond the seductive sheen of “tech”?

Is tech agnosticism, not worshipping it, possible as a way of life?

Without suggesting we return to a mythical pre-tech past, Greg Epstein, Humanist Chaplain at Harvard and MIT, shows why we must maintain a freethinking critical perspective toward innovation, until it proves itself worthy of our faith in his new book, "Tech Agnostic: How Technology Became the World's Most Powerful Religion, and Why It Desperately Needs a Reformation."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek