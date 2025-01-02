© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The high energy use of AI and ChatGPT

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:32 PM MST
Image of artificial intelligence and energy use.
Chatchanan
/
Adobe Stock
Artificial intelligence and energy use.

As AI and ChatGPT continue to grow, and as people increase their usage of these large language models, so do the energy and resource requirements. A report last year in the journal Joule showed that ChatGPT consumes up to 17,000 times more electricity than the average US household.

AI is on track to use more electricity than most small nations, including Ireland. Even Elon Musk admits that there might not be enough power by 2025 to feed AI’s insatiable appetite for electricity. Alex de Vries, the founder of Digiconomist, a research company dedicated to exposing the unintended consequences of digital trends, and author of the paper, “The growing energy footprint of artificial intelligence,” tells more about AI’s use of electricity and other resources.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek