The high energy use of AI and ChatGPT

As AI and ChatGPT continue to grow, and as people increase their usage of these large language models, so do the energy and resource requirements. A report last year in the journal Joule showed that ChatGPT consumes up to 17,000 times more electricity than the average US household.

AI is on track to use more electricity than most small nations, including Ireland. Even Elon Musk admits that there might not be enough power by 2025 to feed AI’s insatiable appetite for electricity. Alex de Vries, the founder of Digiconomist, a research company dedicated to exposing the unintended consequences of digital trends, and author of the paper, “The growing energy footprint of artificial intelligence,” tells more about AI’s use of electricity and other resources.