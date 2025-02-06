© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Cosmic particle detection in Utah

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 6, 2025 at 3:52 PM MST
Amaterasu Event Rendering Image
Osaka Metropolitan University/L-insight, Kyoto University/Ryuunosuke Takeshige
Amaterasu Event Rendering Image
Telescope Array flourscence detectors Site
Images of the Telescope Array Site courtesy of University of Utah.
Telescope Array fluorescence detectors Site

You know you’ve detected something big when you name it the “Oh My God Particle.” In 1991, the most powerful cosmic ray ever was detected at the University of Utah’s Fly’s Eye observatory at the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground.

Now, thanks to the expansion of these detectors and other cosmic measuring tools in 2021, researchers once again detected another god-worthy particle, the second highest-energy cosmic ray ever, and appropriately named it the Amaterasu particle, after the Japanese Sun Goddess.

Dr. John Matthews of the Telescope Array Project in Delta, Utah, talks about these particles (from unknown sources) and help us with our understanding of cosmic rays.

Dr. John Matthews of the Telescope Array Project in Delta, Utah.
courtesy of University of Utah.
Dr. John Matthews of the Telescope Array Project in Delta, Utah.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek