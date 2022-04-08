Fresh Tracks Friday
Every Friday 10am - 11PM
Twelve new songs are added to our library each Friday, introduced at the top of every hour. Selected tracks are new releases by favorite or newly emerging artists, or deep cuts chosen to suit our mountain sound.
It's Friday! And Friday's mean Fresh Tracks Friday on KPCW! Hear the latest from Sheryl Crow, Gov't Mule, The Bros. Landreth, and more!
No jokes here! This week's Fresh Tracks include the latest from The Black Keys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more!
This week, we're featuring the latest from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Maggie Rose, Whiskerman, Dylan LeBlanc, and more!