Fresh Tracks Friday - April 15, 2022

(Tax Day is April 18th this year due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington DC.)

9 am - Ripe - Settling

Do you need a pump-me-up this morning to start your Friday? Ripe challenges you not to settle for playing it safe. They sing, "Waiting for things to get better is a lot like settling," and they back these words with explosive horns and janky rhythms. "

10 am -Aloe Blacc - Can You Do This

Aloe Blacc has proved himself to be a versatile artist in many formats. Rather than be described as a pop star or folk artist, he says his music follows a theme he terms A.I.M.: affirmation, inspiration, and motivation.

Aloe Blacc - Can You Do This

11 am - Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue

Joshua Michael Tillman, better known by his stage name Father John Misty, is an American musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. In interviews, he downplays the importance and meaning of his stage name, saying he may as well have called himself The Big Purple Dinosaur. He enjoys the humor of its absurdity.

1 pm - Punch Brothers - Any Old Time

During the waning days of the 2020 pandemic, the Grammy Award-winning Punch Brothers got together, stood in a circle facing each other, and made music. Their new album, "Hell on Church Street," is a reimagining of bluegrass great Tony Rice’s landmark solo album, Church Street Blues. Tony Rice created a new language for this music that continues to influence generations of musicians and profoundly affected all of the Punch Brothers in their formative years.

2 pm - Sam Morrow - Gonna' Let the Rain

Texas-native Sam Morrow's music can be described as containing grease, grit, and groove elements. He says he likes to play "funky, layered rock where it’s not just the songwriting that’s important, but the presentation, too.” This track is noted as a "Tribute to Friend Rusty Young."

3 pm - Zach Bryan - Highway Boys

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma, proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself. His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

The Greyboy Allstars - Get a Job

4 pm - The Greyboy Allstars - Taxman

Usually, April 15th is Tax Day, the deadline to file your annual income taxes. However, this year, the deadline is extended to Monday, April 18th. Tthat gives you time to groove out to this hard-driving, instrumental funk cover of the Beatles 'Taxman', which appeared on the Beatles' 1966 album Revolver

5 pm - Railroad Earth - Come and Go Moon

Recently celebrating 20 years together, Railroad Earth produces a style of music described as a vibrant blend of bluegrass, roots, and folk music. Bassist Andrew Altman wrote this song with an ear to New Orleans influences he picked up in his formative years as a musician, often visiting the crescent city. Their new album was produced by acclaimed New Orleans singer-songwriter Anders Osborne, which may also have influenced this song with a sonic hint reminiscent of Little Feat - you be the judge.

6 pm - Buffalo Nichols - How to Love

Buffalo Nichols says he forged his musical style at the crossroads of a Baptist church and the bars of Milwaukee. The Austin-based blues guitarist released his self-titled debut album last year and recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

7 pm - Gaby Moreno - Nobody's Wrong

Singer-songwriter-producer Gaby Moeno has amassed high praise in the music industry. She was nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album in 2017 and for an Emmy (for co-writing the "Parks & Recreation" theme song). She won a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2013; in 2006, she took the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest

Joe Samba - Far From Forever

8 pm -Sammy Rae & The Friends - Follow Me Like the Moon

Fronted by singer-songwriter Sammy Rae and completed with a rhythm section, horn section, keyboards, and two backup singers Sammy Rae and The Friends deliver high energy, spirited, and unrestrained live shows.