Fresh Tracks Friday | April 22, 2022

9 am - Michael Franti & Spearhead - Brighter Day

Michael Franti is a globally-recognized musician, humanitarian, activist, and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts, and the power of his optimism. He's got a bunch of tour dates through Colorado in early June, but if you'd prefer a show closer to home, the band will be in Salt Lake City at Red Butte Garden on July 19th.

10 am - Noah Cyrus - I Burned LA Down

Noah Cyrus is the fifth child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus and the youngest sibling of Trace and Miley Cyrus. She was named one of Time's 30 Most Influential Teens in 2017. She debuted this song on Jimmy Kimmel Live two nights ago and now we're debuting it here on KPCW.

11 am - Ian Noe - River Fool

Ian Noe is a songwriter from Beattyville, Kentucky. He draws lyrical inspiration from the day-to-day life of Eastern Kentucky, as we'll hear on this fresh track from his debut album titled "River Fools & Mountain Saints". He'll be performing live at The State Room on State Street in Salt Lake City on April 23 if you want to go check him out live.

1 pm - Jonah Tolchin - Car You Drive

Jonah Tolchin's forth solo album is due out this summer. Speaking about the album, "Lava Lamp", Tolchin said he wanted to expand on the folk-blues style he’s become known for to incorporate elements of indie rock and grunge fueled by gritty electric guitars and a muscular rhythm section. And on this song, maybe a bit of wry humor too!

2 pm - The Cactus Blossoms - Ballad of an Unknown

The Cactus Blossom's new album was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores the tension between optimism and despair that’s defined much of the past few years of American life, examining the power of positive thinking in the face of chaos and uncertainty. Their songs are tender and timeless.



3 pm - Dylan Meek - Sweet Summer

It may not feel like summer today in Park City, but it's coming and it's going to need a soundtrack! Add this Fresh Track by Dylan Meek to your backyard soundtrack. It's slow and sultry like a relaxed summer day. Dylan Meek hails from Los Angeles, by way of New York, Boston and originally Texas.

4 pm - Willie Nelson - Tower of Song

Good Ol' Willie is still putting out new recordings before his upcoming 43-show tour, but sadly no stops in Utah. Remarkably, Willie's new album, A Beautiful Time, is his 96th studio album! This fresh track is a poignant cover of a Leonard Cohen song from 1988.

5 pm - Andy Frasco & the U.N. - Puff Break (Believe That)

Andy Frasco & The UN have been building their audience show after show, including countless stops in Park City, playing at The Spur Bar and Grill and OP Rockwell, plus semi-annual stops at Snowbasin Resort and the clubs in Salt Lake. Andy often jokes that he's been banned from Utah for his stage antics and unorthodox shows, but that's clearly not the case. He's got a new, some say more mature, approach to his music these days, which I think you'll hear in this Fresh Track from his latest album, "Wash, Rinse, Repeat".

6 pm - Delbert McClinton - One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer

Texas blues and soul rocker Delbert McClinton has announced the forthcoming release of his new studio album "Outdated Emotion". The 16 song collection offers listeners a backstage pass to some of the most significant musical moments in American history as the legendary 81-year-old performs his lifelong favorite tunes.

7 pm - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong - Lowdown

"Buoyant psychedelic funk" is a perfect description for the music of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Speaking about their new album, "Perspective", the band says, “We hope you listen to Perspective and are reminded that life is fleeting yet amazing. There’s no time like the present, so let’s make the absolute most of it.

8 pm - Lizzy McAlpine - hate to be lame (feat. FINNEAS)

Lizzy McAlpine has garnered supporters from TikTok and Instagram, with several publications calling her a "TikTok star". She is a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Finneas, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor. He has written and produced music for various artists, including his sister, Billie Eilish, he has won eight Grammy Awards.

9 pm - Trevor Hall - 2 Oceans

This duet by Senegalese-American singer Marieme and Trevor Hall is about self-reflection and what it’s like to deal with internal struggles while dealing with the outside world. Marieme says "2 Oceans’ is about how to get there, how to find balance in this crazy world where if you focus on the things you can’t control, you’ll sink.”