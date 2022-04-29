Fresh Tracks Friday | April 29, 2022

9 am - The Suffers - Don't Bother Me

Let's start your Fresh Track Friday off with a kick and with The Suffers' new track Don't Bother Me. The snappy beat and horn fills will perk you right up. The Suffers' are an American, soul, funk, and R&B group from Houston, Texas that we have featured many times on Fresh Tracks on KPCW.

10 am - Sammy Rae & The Friends - Jackie Onassis

Sammy Rae & the Friends are an 8 piece band consisting of a rhythm section, a horn section, and background singers + dancers. On a grander scale, The Friends is the community of followers, artists and creatives who help in the creation of these songs and this world.

11 am - The Knocks - Bang Bang (feat. Donna Missal)

The Knocks' new album comes out today! It's titled "History"' and it features collaborations with bands such as Foster the People, Cold War Kids, and this one featuring Donna Missal

1 pm - Punch Brothers - Pride of Man

During the waning days of the 2020 pandemic, the Grammy Award-winning Punch Brothers got together, stood in a circle facing each other, and made music. Their new album, "Hell on Church Street" is a re-imagining of bluegrass great Tony Rice’s landmark solo album, Church Street Blues. Tony Rice created a new language for this music that continues to influence generations of musicians, and deeply influenced all of the Punch Brothers in their formative years.

2 pm - SYML - Sweet Home

This Seattle-based artist Brian Fennell works under the stage name S-Y-M-L, pronounced “sim-mel,” which translates to “simple” in Welsh. Fennell said the name acts as a reminder for him to live life simply and is a tribute to his heritage. The song is about his memories of home and the places that made him.



3 pm - Ben Harper - All That Matters Now (The Machine Shop Session)

.This is a new recording of a track that this iconic musical duo originally put out on their 2013 collaboration "Get Up". That album won the 2014 Grammy for Best Blues Album.

4 pm - Steve Earle - Gettin’ By

Steve Earle's new album is called "Jerry Jeff". It's his 22nd album to date. He’s released nearly an album a year since getting sober in the mid-1990s, LPs ranging from bluegrass to blues to folk to country. Earle is considered one of America’s most gifted living songwriters, but he is also a playwright and is currently writing two books and hosting his own YouTube series.

5 pm - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - I Shall Be Released (feat. Larkin Poe)

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has been a staple in American roots music for over 55 years. They have a new album coming soon titled "Dirt Does Dylan", a ten-track album highlighting some of the gems from Dylan’s vast catalog. On this cover of “I Shall Be Released,” a song Dylan originally recorded with The Band during their infamous Basement Tapes sessions, sister-duo-act Larkin Poe joins in on vocals and lap steel guitar.

6 pm - Peter Raffoul - cigarette holes

Peter Raffoul is a Nashville-based singer and songwriter. The Canada-born artist writes songs with a personal vulnerability and honesty about anxiety and isolation and the more complicated aspects of human connection. This track is a portrait of emotional chaos set to an upbeat tempo.

7 pm - AHI - Danger

AHI is from Toronto Canada. He is a singer, songwriter, and storyteller, whose songs are described as open, honest, vulnerable, and strong. This song, which originally came to AHI in a dream, tells the story of a mother named Evelyn who loses her son to a stray bullet.

8 pm - Cory Wong - Power Station

This is the title track of Cory Wong's new album which came out today. On the album, Wong welcomes an array of musical guests, such as on this super-funkified track, where he is joined by Mark Lettieri. Cory Wong is also the guitarist in Vulfpeck.

9 pm - Wallice - 90s American Superstar

LA-based Wallice describes her music as Indie Pop/Indie Rock, adding that it’s a bit rowdy, coming of age, emotive, and relatable, she hopes.