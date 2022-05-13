Fresh Tracks Friday | May 13, 2022

9 am - Bonnie Raitt - Livin' For The Ones

Bonnie Raitt has a new album out titled "Just Like That".

This song from the new album is a rocking dedication to the friends and family she has lost. She says she wanted to "say something about all we've been through the last couple of years. Putting emotions into song are the best remedy she knows". Bonnie Raitt will be at Red Butte Garden along with Mavis Staples on August 13th.

10 am - Kitchen Dwellers - Smokestack

This new release by The Kitchen Dwellers is an upbeat, fun and driving tune. It's meant to connotate perseverance, referring to all the miles they've come to be where they are today.

11 am - Steve Poltz - It's Baseball Season

Steve Plotz is a prolific songwriter and collaborator who relies on his instinct rather than on a plan. Poltz is a true fan of America's favorite pastime, baseball, and this song is an homage to the game, evoking the relaxed vibe of a summer's day at the ballpark.

1 pm - Old Crow Medicine Show - Used To Be A Mountain

Old Crow Medicine Show is a band of old-time pickers, who were considered old-time even when they started out in their teens because of their revivalist, string-picking style. They've been inducted into the Grand Ol' Opry and been awarded 2 Grammy Awards. This is off their latest album, "Paint This Town".

2 pm - Half Moon Run - Fatal Line

Half Moon Run are a trio from Montreal, Canada. Their latest album is titled 1969 and is a collection of original songs dedicated to the music of the late 60's.

3 pm - Lettuce - Everything's Gonna Be Alright

The six-member band Lettuce wrote all their recent songs during quarantine, a time when the longtime friends and bandmates were forcefully separated by the pandemic. Their wishes for hope and unity are reflected in their new songs which appear on their forthcoming album "Unify". Lettuce considers themselves the greasiest and funkiest band in the music scene these days - see what you think.

4 pm - The Kernal - Pistol in the Pillow

The Kernal found his future alter ego in his dad's old red polyester one-piece suit that his dad had worn performing bass at the Grand Ole Opry for 30 years. Joe Garner is The Kernal, and explained that the name The Kernal was not inspired by popcorn, however but that he thought of the name in terms of 'kerning,' as in getting the letters straight in a design.

5 pm - Sammy Rae & The Friends - Whatever We Feel

Sammy Rae & the Friends is an 8-piece band fronted by singer-songwriter Sammy Rae, and completed with a rhythm section, horn section, keyboards, and two backup singers. Sammy Rae and The Friends deliver high-energy spirited and unrestrained live shows.

6 pm - Jon Wayne and The Pain, G. Love - Highway 2

Jon Wayne and the Pain perform electronic reggae ballads. On this Fresh Track, they've teamed up with G. Love of G. Love & Special Sauce singing about Highway 2 which runs from Maine to Washington state, minus sections that would run through the Great Lakes.

7 pm - KALEO - Backbone

Kaleo is from Iceland and is one of the country's most successful musical exports. The name Kaleo is not Icelandic but is actually Hawaiian for "the sound of the voice".

8 pm - Monophonics & Kelly Finnigan - Love You Better

Monophonics, fronted by Kelly Finnigan, consider themselves to be the world's premier psychedelic soul band. This new song is off their forthcoming album, "Sage Motel" and is described as a "braggadocios tune with a clear message to the one you loved that no one will ever be as good to them".

9 pm - Kraak & Smaak, Izo Fitzroy - Sweet Time (Yusek Remix)

Kraak & Smaak are a musical production trio from the Netherlands. This track features British-born Izo Fitzroy whose raw-power soul is influenced by blues legends like Janis Joplin, and soul lyricist Bill Withers.